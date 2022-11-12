Cerity Partners LLC Sells 10,237 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,237 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.07. 1,287,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,670. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.51. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

