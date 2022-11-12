Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWEB) Trading Down 1%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWEB – Get Rating) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.97. Approximately 47,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 170,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

Charlotte’s Web Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$120.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68.

About Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

