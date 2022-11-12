Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of Charter Communications worth $245,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.35.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $394.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $348.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $703.65.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

