China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Short Interest Update

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,848,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the October 15th total of 11,198,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 577.0 days.

China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of SNPMF remained flat at $0.43 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,333. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.56.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

About China Petroleum & Chemical

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.