Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CHP.UN. CIBC cut their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CHP.UN opened at C$14.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a one year low of C$12.18 and a one year high of C$15.91.

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

