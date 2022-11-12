Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on December 1st

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2625 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Church & Dwight has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Church & Dwight has a payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Church & Dwight to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $74.47 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.86 and a 200-day moving average of $85.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

