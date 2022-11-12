Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $23.10- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $179.00B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.85 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Mizuho raised their target price on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $323.17.

Cigna Trading Down 6.0 %

CI traded down $19.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $303.82. 5,494,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,515. Cigna has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $331.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Cigna

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cigna

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

