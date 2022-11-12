Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Trading 19.2% Higher

Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) traded up 19.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $27.93. 1,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 176,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cimpress from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.66.
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.
