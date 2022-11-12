Cindicator (CND) Hits Market Cap of $764,517.82

Cindicator (CND) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Cindicator token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $764,517.82 and $9.88 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded down 39.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com.

Cindicator Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/”

