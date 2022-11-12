Citigroup Increases Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $42.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TDC has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Teradata Stock Performance

NYSE TDC traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,379,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,539. Teradata has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96.

Institutional Trading of Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 480.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

