Citigroup Lowers Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BBD has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised Banco Bradesco from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered Banco Bradesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Bradesco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Itau BBA Securities raised Banco Bradesco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a 21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Itaú Unibanco raised Banco Bradesco to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.84.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0027 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBD. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 37,006,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,185,000 after acquiring an additional 22,176,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,324,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231,004 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,042,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,736 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,280,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 55,142,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.