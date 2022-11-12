Civic 1-Day Volume Hits $5.87 Million (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Civic token can currently be purchased for $0.0897 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Civic has traded 34.8% lower against the dollar. Civic has a total market cap of $89.74 million and $5.87 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Civic Token Profile

Civic launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

