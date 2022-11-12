Civic (CVC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.27 Million

Civic (CVC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Civic token can currently be bought for $0.0914 or 0.00000541 BTC on major exchanges. Civic has a total market cap of $91.44 million and $5.27 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.00586616 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,128.30 or 0.30555899 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About Civic

Civic’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

