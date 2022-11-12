Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $287.96 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.17.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

