Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRMW) Short Interest Down 47.7% in October

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRMW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the October 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarim Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the second quarter worth $28,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth $76,000.

Clarim Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CLRMW remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,239. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. Clarim Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.85.

