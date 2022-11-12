Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $273.50 million-$274.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $273.60 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.11-$0.12 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on NET. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cloudflare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.84.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $6.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,909,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of -76.73 and a beta of 1.08. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average of $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $3,456,296.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,737.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $3,456,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 281,920 shares of company stock worth $17,895,403 over the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 11.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 7.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.7% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 66.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

