CLS Holdings USA (OTCMKTS:CLSH) PT Lowered to GBX 205 at Berenberg Bank

CLS Holdings USA (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 255 ($2.94) to GBX 205 ($2.36) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CLS Holdings USA Stock Performance

Shares of CLSH opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. CLS Holdings USA has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.

Get CLS Holdings USA alerts:

About CLS Holdings USA

(Get Rating)

See Also

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. It extracts cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. The company also sells organic medical cannabis to licensed retailers; recreational marijuana cannabis products to licensed distributors and retailers; extraction products, such as oils and waxes derived from in-house cannabis production; and offers processing and extraction services for licensed medical cannabis cultivators, as well as cannabis strains in the form of vegetative cuttings to licensed medical cannabis cultivators.

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Holdings USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS Holdings USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.