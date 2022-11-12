CME Group Inc. (CME) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

CME Group has increased its dividend by an average of 14.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. CME Group has a payout ratio of 48.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CME Group to earn $8.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $174.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.53. CME Group has a 1-year low of $166.58 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in CME Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in CME Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

