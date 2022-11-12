Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,337.50 ($26.91).

A number of research firms recently commented on CCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($21.88) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($31.66) to GBX 2,950 ($33.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($29.94) to GBX 2,500 ($28.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($23.78) per share, with a total value of £4,212.60 ($4,850.43). Insiders acquired a total of 633 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,613 in the last ninety days.

Shares of CCH opened at GBX 2,020 ($23.26) on Friday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,706 ($31.16). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,931.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,869.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of £7.40 billion and a PE ratio of 1,553.85.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

