CoinEx Token (CET) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $163.23 Million

CoinEx Token (CET) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 12th. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $163.23 million and $649,202.38 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

