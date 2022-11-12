Coinmetro Token (XCM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5,146.71

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 12th. During the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00003686 BTC on major exchanges. Coinmetro Token has a total market capitalization of $195.23 million and $5,146.71 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,888.66 or 1.00017199 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00008686 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008090 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00048115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00039101 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005831 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021926 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00248217 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

Coinmetro Token (CRYPTO:XCM) is a token. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 326,798,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,017,836 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coinmetro Token

