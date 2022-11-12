Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12), reports. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion.

Commerzbank Price Performance

Shares of CRZBY stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CRZBY shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €8.60 ($8.60) to €8.90 ($8.90) in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €7.00 ($7.00) to €8.00 ($8.00) in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Commerzbank from €8.60 ($8.60) to €9.30 ($9.30) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.00) to €7.50 ($7.50) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.