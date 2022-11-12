Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 155 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 145 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 133 to CHF 131 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Price Performance

Shares of CFRUY stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $15.67.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Cuts Dividend

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1231 per share. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

