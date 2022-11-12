Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Compass Digital Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CDAQW remained flat at $0.08 during midday trading on Friday. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.
About Compass Digital Acquisition
Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.
