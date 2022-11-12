Compound Hits Market Cap of $288.67 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 12th. Compound has a market cap of $288.67 million and approximately $22.31 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $39.72 or 0.00234945 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00120219 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005968 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00065155 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00028680 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000353 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 38.6629523 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 304 active market(s) with $38,650,964.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.