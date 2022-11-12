Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,100 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the October 15th total of 681,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 838,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 875,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 365,255 shares during the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis Price Performance

CFMS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. 240,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,057. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31. Conformis has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $278.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 78.14% and a negative net margin of 104.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conformis will post -8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Conformis from $1.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conformis in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Conformis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.