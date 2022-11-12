Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMSGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,100 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the October 15th total of 681,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 838,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 875,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 365,255 shares during the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conformis Price Performance

CFMS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. 240,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,057. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31. Conformis has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $278.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 78.14% and a negative net margin of 104.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conformis will post -8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Conformis from $1.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conformis in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

