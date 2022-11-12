ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) is River Oaks Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

River Oaks Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,597 shares during the quarter. ConnectOne Bancorp accounts for 3.4% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. River Oaks Capital LLC owned about 0.32% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,019.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,903,000 after buying an additional 1,078,375 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $7,953,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 80.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 193,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,173,000 after purchasing an additional 93,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth $2,137,000. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

CNOB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.87. The company had a trading volume of 104,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,966. The company has a market cap of $975.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $81.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.27 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.