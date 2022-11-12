Connectus Wealth LLC Takes Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,825 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.0 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.19.

Shares of BK stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

