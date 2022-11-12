Connectus Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VT opened at $88.89 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $109.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.43.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.