ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Piper Sandler

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.20.

NYSE COP traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.96. 8,662,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,382,217. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

