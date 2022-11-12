Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,513. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $76.42 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.61. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.31.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 66.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ED. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after buying an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,440,000 after buying an additional 178,781 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 839,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,438,000 after buying an additional 177,039 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 611,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,854,000 after buying an additional 169,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,391,000 after buying an additional 139,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

