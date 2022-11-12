Contrasting Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) and FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC)

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) and FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and FFW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastern Bankshares 26.17% 7.21% 0.92% FFW 26.91% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Eastern Bankshares has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFW has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

53.7% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of FFW shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and FFW’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastern Bankshares $628.31 million 5.29 $154.66 million $1.14 16.52 FFW $21.27 million 2.42 $5.72 million $5.14 8.84

Eastern Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than FFW. FFW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastern Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Eastern Bankshares and FFW, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastern Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eastern Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.49%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than FFW.

Dividends

Eastern Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. FFW pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Eastern Bankshares pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FFW pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FFW is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Eastern Bankshares beats FFW on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastern Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, small business loans, residential real estate loans, home equity, and lines of credit, as well as other consumer loans comprising unsecured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, automobile loans, home improvement loans, airplane loans, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides cash reserves, cash management, merchant, escrow express, government banking, international banking, interest on lawyers trust accounts, retirement planning, and business telephone banking services, as well as products and services for not-for-profit and healthcare. Further, it offers trust and investment products and services; community development and asset-based lending services; financial planning, portfolio management, wealth management, private banking, and fiduciary products; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; and automated lock box collection and account reconciliation services, as well as various insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 105 branch offices in eastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire; and 23 non-branch offices in eastern Massachusetts, one office in New Hampshire, and one office in Rhode Island. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About FFW

(Get Rating)

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services. The company offers insurance products, such as auto, home and property, business, life and health, and specialty insurance; investment products and securities; and digital banking services. FFW Corporation was founded in 1920 and is based in Wabash, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.