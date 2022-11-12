Corrado Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,539 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 2.3 %

INTC traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $30.43. The company had a trading volume of 49,826,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,118,060. The company has a market cap of $125.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22.

Intel Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

