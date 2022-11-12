Corrado Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,499 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,828,000 after buying an additional 1,342,976 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth $29,668,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Corning by 298.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 987,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 739,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,782,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,370. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Fox Advisors cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

