Corrado Advisors LLC Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Corrado Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trek Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter worth $270,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New Trading Up 0.3 %

PAPR traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $28.19. 21,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,549. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $29.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.70.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.