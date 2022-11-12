Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 1,117 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:XDEC)

Corrado Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:XDEC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC owned about 0.94% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 333.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of XDEC stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.59. The company had a trading volume of 36,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,453. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $30.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.