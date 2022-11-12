Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives $10.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Get Coty alerts:

Institutional Trading of Coty

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Coty by 10.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 478,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 44,117 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Coty during the first quarter valued at $13,123,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 717,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 100.0% during the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Coty Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of COTY opened at $7.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.90. Coty has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coty

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.