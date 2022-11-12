Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coveo Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.58.

Coveo Solutions stock opened at C$6.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$644.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. Coveo Solutions has a 52-week low of C$4.81 and a 52-week high of C$18.00.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

