Covestor Ltd Grows Stock Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. St. Joe comprises 0.8% of Covestor Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in St. Joe by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in St. Joe by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in St. Joe by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in St. Joe by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th.

St. Joe Stock Down 1.5 %

St. Joe Announces Dividend

Shares of St. Joe stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.51. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

St. Joe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.