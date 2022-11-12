Covestor Ltd Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Covestor Ltd cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.3% of Covestor Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1,886.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chevron by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,047 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Chevron by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $107,435,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,191 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,731. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,428,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,168,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.73 and a 52 week high of $187.10. The firm has a market cap of $360.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.38.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

