Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Shares Up 9.9%

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.70 and last traded at $60.70. 122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSEFF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Covivio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Covivio from €80.00 ($80.00) to €70.00 ($70.00) in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Covivio Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.63.

About Covivio

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with 25 Billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

