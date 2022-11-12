Crane (NYSE:CR) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $104.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.69. Crane has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $114.87.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Crane had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $12,225,553.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,274,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 25,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,677,242.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,835.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $12,225,553.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,460 shares in the company, valued at $36,274,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,522 shares of company stock valued at $18,813,349 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Crane by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 14.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 31.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

