Credit Suisse Group Boosts TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target to C$17.00

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TAC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TransAlta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
TransAlta Price Performance
Shares of TAC stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
TransAlta Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAlta
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in TransAlta by 38.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TransAlta by 8.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 0.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 572,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.
About TransAlta
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransAlta (TAC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.