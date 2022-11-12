Credit Suisse Group Boosts TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target to C$17.00

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TAC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TransAlta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

TransAlta Price Performance

Shares of TAC stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAlta

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in TransAlta by 38.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TransAlta by 8.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 0.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 572,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Stories

