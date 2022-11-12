Credit Suisse Group Trims Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Target Price to $10.00

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MTW has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Manitowoc to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Shares of MTW opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.16 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $22.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manitowoc

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.68 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Manitowoc’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft bought 3,000 shares of Manitowoc stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 214,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,313.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,573 shares of company stock worth $91,089. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Towle & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,621,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,076,000 after acquiring an additional 902,423 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,907,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2,304.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 404,951 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,890,000 after acquiring an additional 295,092 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,588,000 after acquiring an additional 281,654 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Further Reading

