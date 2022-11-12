Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,500 shares, an increase of 178.0% from the October 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NYSEAMERICAN DHY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 281,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,888. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $2.54.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.
