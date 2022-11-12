Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,500 shares, an increase of 178.0% from the October 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN DHY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 281,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,888. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $2.54.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 14,535 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 136,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 14.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

