CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, reports. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The business had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter.
CreditRiskMonitor.com Price Performance
CRMZ opened at $2.25 on Friday. CreditRiskMonitor.com has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $2.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.24.
CreditRiskMonitor.com Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CreditRiskMonitor.com (CRMZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for CreditRiskMonitor.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CreditRiskMonitor.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.