CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, reports. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The business had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Price Performance

CRMZ opened at $2.25 on Friday. CreditRiskMonitor.com has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $2.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.24.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Company Profile

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc provides interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals worldwide. It publishes commercial credit reports of public and private companies, which features the analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, FRISK and PAYCE scores, and Altman Z default scores, as well as issuer ratings of Moody's Investors Service, DBRS, Inc, and Fitch Ratings.

