Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescera Capital Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Get Crescera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Crescera Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of CREC remained flat at $10.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,451. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99.

About Crescera Capital Acquisition

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.