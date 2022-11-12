Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescera Capital Acquisition
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000.
Crescera Capital Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of CREC remained flat at $10.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,451. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99.
About Crescera Capital Acquisition
Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crescera Capital Acquisition (CREC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.