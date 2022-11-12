Critical Analysis: Modiv (NYSE:MDV) & Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) and Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Modiv shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Modiv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ashford Hospitality Trust and Modiv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 Modiv 0 0 5 0 3.00

Profitability

Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 134.08%. Modiv has a consensus price target of $21.13, suggesting a potential upside of 101.77%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Modiv.

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Modiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust -11.92% N/A -3.46% Modiv -17.01% -2.81% -1.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Modiv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust $805.41 million 0.30 -$267.01 million ($4.46) -1.60 Modiv $36.22 million 2.16 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A

Modiv has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Summary

Modiv beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

(Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

About Modiv

(Get Rating)

Modiv Inc., (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases. The Company's goal is to generate current income for investors and long-term capital appreciation in the value of its properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.