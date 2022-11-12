Critical Comparison: Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) and CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL)

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) and CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities 32.14% 10.60% 5.78% CV N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mid-America Apartment Communities and CV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 3 7 0 2.70 CV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus target price of $195.92, indicating a potential upside of 22.24%. Given Mid-America Apartment Communities’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mid-America Apartment Communities is more favorable than CV.

93.0% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of CV shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and CV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.78 billion 10.41 $533.79 million $5.42 29.57 CV $11.77 million 0.11 -$12.40 million N/A N/A

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than CV.

Volatility & Risk

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CV has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats CV on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,772 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

About CV

CV Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

