Critical Contrast: Senseonics (SENS) and Its Competitors

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Senseonics to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Senseonics has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senseonics’ peers have a beta of 0.75, meaning that their average share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Senseonics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senseonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Senseonics Competitors 96 657 1418 21 2.62

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 15.84%. Given Senseonics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Senseonics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Senseonics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics $13.68 million -$302.47 million N/A Senseonics Competitors $2.89 billion $516.56 million -8.82

Senseonics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Senseonics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Senseonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Senseonics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Senseonics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics 2,317.41% -132.13% 88.83% Senseonics Competitors 216.39% -20.26% 10.78%

Summary

Senseonics peers beat Senseonics on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months. It serves healthcare providers and patients through a network of distributors and strategic fulfillment partners. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University Hospitals Accountable Care Organization. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

